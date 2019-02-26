Ina Dell (ID) Kay Walkup



ID gained her angel wings on February 18, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on May 30, 1928 to William Wylie (Bonnie) Kay and Birdie May Burkett Kay. She graduated from Dorchester School in 1945. She married Frank Mac Walkup on February 27, 1946. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Mitzi and Patsy.

ID was lifelong member of the Baptist Church and a born-again Christian. She was known for her beautiful sewing and crocheting skills, her wonderful cooking of desserts, decorating of cakes and her love for her children and grandchildren. She was the valedictorian of her class and went on to work at Burlington Industries as an Executive Secretary and Assistant Office Manager for 30+ years. She will be missed by many.

ID is survived by her two daughters, Mitzi and husband John Scott (Scotty) Krebs of Manassas, VA; Patsy Wilson of Sherman, TX; Grandsons Dustin and Jennifer Wilson of Sherman, TX; Darren Wilson of The Highway; Shane and Tiffanie Krebs of Moneta, VA; Chris Krebs of Ashburn, VA. Great grandchildren Daniel, Zach, Luke and Dani Wilson; Laila, J.W., Kennedy and Christian Krebs; Emily Love and Graci Whisenant; 9 nieces and nephews; Many other family, friends and loved ones she was blessed to have known throughout her life.

ID was preceded in death by her: Parents, Bonnie and Birdie Kay; Sisters, Doris Gant and Peggy Bradley; Brothers, William Wylie (Bud) Kay and J.W. Kay; Grandson, Danny M. Wilson III.

Memorial services for ID will be held at Waldo Funeral Home chapel, Sherman TX on Monday March 4th at 10AM. Brother Steve Rice will officiate.

