Inez Hester Leach, 98, of Sadler, awoke in the arms of her Lord and Savior on September 3, 2020.

Inez was born to Audrey and James Hester on August 7, 1922, in Holly Creek, Oklahoma. After living in Arizona and West Texas, her family moved to Sadler in 1932. She graduated from Sadler High School in 1941 and moved to Fort Worth a year later.

On November 26, 1947, Inez married Lowe L. Leach. The two met on a blind date and remained sweethearts for 64 wonderful, loving years. Together, in 1954, they built their own home where they raised their four daughters. Upon retiring, they moved to their Grayson County farm where together, they enjoyed raising cows, their vegetable garden, fruit and pecan trees and fishing in the pond.

Deeply rooted in her Christian faith, Inez was a lifelong Methodist and faithful servant of Jesus Christ. She always gave to her family sacrificial and unconditional love. She taught her daughters to love and serve God and to be excellent caregivers for their own families. She demonstrated this early on, as she cared for her mother-in-law in her home all while mothering a nine year old, a four year old, a newborn and expecting her fourth child. Inez exemplified the Proverbs 31 woman encouraging Lowe to love and honor her as Christ loves the Church.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and James Hester, her granddaughter, Summer Rose Wortham, her grandson, Micah Wortham, her son-in-law, Ron Wortham and her husband Lowe L. Leach.

Survivors are daughters, Debby Wortham, Fort Worth, Texas; Patty McMinn (Ben), Whitesboro, Texas; Becky Morris (Richard), Fort Worth, Texas; Sarah Galaviz, (Miguel), Sadler, Texas. Grandchildren are Dustin Wortham, Michael (Becky), Jacob Morris, Michelle Petta (Andrew), Angelica Tovar (Joel), Verenice Pacheco (Andres), Miguel Galaviz. Great-grandchildren, Elijah McMinn, Chloe Petta, Claire Petta, Victoria Tovar, Joel Tovar, Jr., Natalie Tovar, Elijah Pacheco, Ariya Pacheco, Ariel Pacheco and Ishmael Galaviz.

Multitudes of thanks go to 1st Texas Home Health and Visionary Hospice for invaluable loving support.

Visitation will be held at Meador Funeral Home, Whitesboro, Texas on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm with a funeral at First United Methodist Church Whitesboro, on Monday, September 7, 2020. Officiated by Dr. Don Renshaw and Rev. Chad McSwain. Interment to be followed at Sadler Cemetery, Sadler, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 122 S. Union Street, Whitesboro, Texas, 76273.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store