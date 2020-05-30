Ingrid Whiting Fowler passed away May 22, 2020 under the care of Mayo Clinic at the age of 67. She was born to Dugan Dale "Toots" and Eleonore Whiting in Denison. She married Don Fowler in 1985 and is survived by him, her sister Carin Monk, and step-son Brandon Fowler.

Due to concerns of the virus, a Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

