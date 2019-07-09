Iona Mary Johnson, age 91, of Sherman, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Texoma Health Care Center. Iona was born November 18, 1927 in Hill City, MN to Mary and John Hoff Lamar. She married the love of her life Victor Johnson on April. 24, 1948.

She was a loving sister, spouse, mother, and grandmother. Iona enjoyed cooking for her family and others. She was considered the caregiver of her family as a youngster and as an adult. Iona had a passion for spending time with her family and she did so by traveling and camping with her family.

Iona is survived by; three sons, David (Ginger) Johnson of Sherman, Steve (Lori) Johnson of Sherman, and Terry (Lacona) Johnson Of Tom Bean. She is survived by grandson, Matthew (Mallory) Johnson of Mesa, AZ; granddaughter, Jessica Johnson of Austin, TX; and grandson, Andrew Johnson of Tom Bean, TX. She also leaves behind six siblings to cherish her memory.

Iona was preceded in death by her husband Victor Johnson; father John Hoff Lamar and mother Mary Lamar.

A celebration of life for Iona will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bratcher Funeral Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on July 9, 2019