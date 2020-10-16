MSGT. USAF, Retired, Ira Otto Phillips, passed away on September 29, 2020 of Covid- 19 related pneumonia. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, TX. Brother Danny Wood of West Sherman Baptist Church and Pastor Chad Selph of First Baptist Church in Allen, Texas will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. The United States Air Force will accord military honors for Mr. Phillips.

Mr. Phillips, aged 91, lived in Wylie, Texas with his loving wife, Myrtle, and had been happily married to her for 70 years as of September 10th, 2020. "Phil" or "Sarge", as he was frequently and lovingly known, was born in Coryell City, Texas on August 21, 1929.

Mr. Phillips attended Gatesville, Texas schools. His military career, distinguished and honorable, included service in several areas around the world as well as in Vietnam. He served for 22 years. After retiring from the military, Mr. Phillips was employed by Texas Instruments for 20 years as a supervisor in Sherman, Texas and also obtained his business degree from Grayson College. Upon retirement from Texas Instruments, Mr. Phillips obtained his real estate license and worked in the Whitesboro, Texas area, endearing himself to many.

Mr. Phillips was a devout Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Allen, TX. He served within many churches in different areas of ministries, including chairman of deacons and ministry to widows and widowers. During his military service in Vietnam, he served alongside the Southern Baptist missionary there, and taught English and Bible. He loved his Lord Jesus, his beloved wife, Myrtle Koch Phillips, his family, his friends, and his country.

Mr. Phillips was an avid fast pitch softball pitcher, who excelled in that sport. In his younger years, he led USAF teams to worldwide fast pitch softball championship victories. While living in Sherman, Texas, he led the Ken Murray TV Team to several championship wins. His interests also included playing golf which he enjoyed until his health made it impossible. Mr. Phillips' hobbies included fishing and hunting.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his loving wife, Myrtle Koch Phillips, loving daughters Kathy Smith and husband, Chuck Smith of Wylie, Texas; Sue Ross and husband, Kenny Ross of Richardson, Texas; loving grandchildren, Nathan Washington of Park City, Utah; Natalie Coonrod and husband, Michael Coonrod of Melissa, Texas; Shannon Graf of Dallas, Texas; Kacie Dolton and husband, Marc Dolton of McKinney, Texas; Jason Smith and wife, Kari Smith of Richardson, Texas; and Jennifer Foster and husband, Kyle Foster of Desoto, Texas. He is also survived by loving great-grandchildren, Tristan Washington and wife, Nicole Washington of St. Joseph, Missouri; Jessica Washington of Park City, Utah; Emma Washington of Fountain Hills, Arizona; Elijah Coonrod and Jaxson Coonrod of Melissa, Texas; Layla Graf of Dallas, Texas; Kenzie and Graham Dolton of McKinney, Texas; Genevieve Smith of Richardson, Texas; and Maddy Garcia of Midlothian, Texas. Mr. Phillips is also survived by one great great-grandchild, Kyla Washington of St. Joseph, Missouri. There are several stepbrothers and stepsisters also surviving Mr. Phillips.

Funeral services are being conducted by Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Phillips' memory to ministries within your local church.

The family would like to thank the doctor and nurses on the ICU floor of Baylor Scott and White Hospital for their special care of Mr. Phillips.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store