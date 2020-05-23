|
Iralee Joan Beck, age 73, of Sherman, TX, died at her residence on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband; Rodney of their home, her sons; Sean McDermott of San Antonio, TX & Kevin McDermott of Prosper, TX, her brothers; Kevin Kissane of Simi Valley, CA & John Kissane of Rockwall, TX, her sister; Janice DuBois of Blue Ridge, TX, other extended family and friends.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2020