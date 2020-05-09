|
Irby Joe Smith, aged 91, passed away peacefully in Denison Texas on April 25, 2020. Irby was born in Waco, Texas on January 30, 1929, to Foster and Lucile Smith. Their home was in Kerens, Texas. Irby and his family moved to Trinidad, Texas when Irby was in the third grade. He attended Trinidad School where he met a classmate that became one of his best friends, Jo Ann Uhrich. They were friends all through their school years in Trinidad. Irby played football and basketball in high school. After graduating high school, he married his childhood sweetheart. They remained married 73+ years.
After graduating Irby went to work for Texas Power and Light June 1947 at the generating station in Trinidad. Over the years his work took him from Trinidad to Mt. Pleasant, Texas and finally to Sherman, Texas in 1962. He continued to work for Texas Power and Light until he retired in 1987 with 40 years of service.
Irby loved sports. In Mt. Pleasant he officiated at Friday night high school football as well as baseball games. He supported his community as a volunteer fireman for the 8 years they lived there. He was also a member in good standing for over 50 years of the Masonic Temple Lodge #70 A.F. & A.M. and a member of the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. His wife, Jo Ann was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star serving along with him.
While living in Sherman, Irby was a member of the Grayson County Sheriff's Posse. He rode his horse, "Red" in many parades, rodeos and other functions, including the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California in 1979. When the Posse members traveled to Pasadena, the men drove their horses in trailers, while the women traveled by air. It was a memorable time and wonderful experience that both he and Jo Ann cherished.
Upon retirement, Irby and Jo Ann traveled the United States in their new travel trailer. They spent time in Daisy State Park on Lake Greeson, Daisy Arkansas, camping with family and a large group of friends from Mt. Pleasant, Texas. There was always a lot of fun to be had when that group of campers showed up in the summers and several other times a year at their favorite campsites in Daisy State Park. They spent winters in Donna, Texas at a favorite campground. They met other Winter Texans and made another large group of friends and had many good times. They would annually return home, clean the trailer and prepare for the next getaway.
Once they settled down back in Sherman, grandchildren and their families would often visit. Irby, who was known by the grandkids as "Pops", would always entertain, laugh and joke. He also gave big hugs and good advice and is remembered as a mentor and friend.
Irby was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Irby Joe Smith Jr and his daughter, Jelu Binion. Irby is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann Uhrich Smith, his daughter, Donna Smith Rogers and her husband, Dr. Kent Rogers of Corsicana, Texas. He is also survived by granddaughters, Cyndi Rogers, Suzi Nelson and husband Dean, grandsons Mark Rogers and wife Jennifer, Kevin Binion and wife Julie, Daryl Smith and wife Adawn and Joel Smith and wife Jennifer. He has eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2020