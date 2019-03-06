|
|
|
Irene Frances Clark, 85, died Monday March 4, 2019.
A celebration of Irene's life will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday March 8 at the 1st Baptist Church in Bennington, Oklahoma with Bro. Jay Perry officiating. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 7 at the Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her sons Alan Clark and Charles Dixon Clark both of Celina; daughter Marilyn Clark of Durant, Okla; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Martha Anderson of Ft. Worth, Sue Kelso of Bennington, Okla, and Doris Lynn of Bennington, Oklahoma.
Online condolences may be left at www.hol mescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More