SHERMAN - Funeral services for Irene Pierot will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday,
August 28 at the Parkview Church of Christ. Jimmy Stegall of the Parkview Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Durant. Ms. Pierot, 79, passed away Wednesday, August 21 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Irene was born March 3, 1940 in Cartwright, Oklahoma to the late JW and Avis (Chelf) Pierot. She graduated from Durant High School and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Ms. Pierot worked as the office manager and accountant for Kennedy and Minshew for many years and the Grayson County Health Dept. She was a member of the Parkview Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, JW and Avis Pierot, sister, Arita Bourne and brother, Jimmy Pierot. She is survived by two nieces, Peggy Tate and husband Jerry of Durant and Karen Hale and husband Buddy of Boyd, Texas; nephew, Steve Bourne and wife Debra of ft. Worth; sister-in-law, Charlene Pierot of Durant; aunt, Dolly Huntsman of Sherman; eight great nieces and nephews; ten great great nieces and nephews; one great great great niece; and many cousins and very special friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019