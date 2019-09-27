Home

Irene Pilcher


1931 - 2019
Irene Pilcher Obituary
Irene Pilcher, 88, of Sherman, Texas was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Irene was born on April 30, 1931 in Collinsville, Texas to Hubert Fletcher and Ella (Hudspeth) Meador.
She married Owen Frank Pilcher in Collinsville on June 12, 1951. She retired after 25 years from Atlantic Richfield Oil Company (ARCO). Irene was a member of Westwood Village Church of Christ. She was a founding member of the Executive Board of American Business Women's Association, a member of the Red Hat Society in Sherman, and supported The Wounded Warrior Project. In 2005 she moved from Lafayette, LA to the Renaissance in Sherman and really enjoyed her time there. Irene enjoyed traveling, cruising, crafts and reading. She had many friends at the Renaissance and in Lafayette, she will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her niece, Beverly Scarbrough and husband, J.B. of Sadler; four nephews, Steve Meador and wife, Kathy of Marble Falls, Stan Meador and wife, Dottie of Van Alstyne, Mark Meador and wife, Gale of Shepherd, Craig Meador and wife, Debbie of Jacksboro; cousin, Sue Plexaco Roebuck and husband, Fred of Plano; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Pilcher, parents, Hubert and Ella Meador, sister, Madgeline Alexander, and brothers, Weldon Meador and Gerald Meador.
A private burial is planned for her at Collinsville Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019
