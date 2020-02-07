|
ROWLETT–A Celebration of Life for Ms. Irene Ward Keys, age 95 of Rowlett, TX will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 8th at First United Methodist Church in Leonard, TX, followed by burial at the Leonard Cemetery. Public viewing will be at the funeral home from 10 AM- 7PM on Friday. Ms. Keys was born in Bogata, TX on March 19, 1924 to parents John D. and Mary Ward. She began her faith walk with the Lord at an early age. She was a servant of others, a great teacher, and a zealous worker at the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. On Thursday January 30, 2020 , Ms. Keys transitioned from time to eternity from the Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, TX.
She is survived by: daughters; Janet Laverne Owens (Richard), Joanna Keys Hailey, Mary Keys McDonald, Rose Mary Houston (Willie), and Eula Vell Thomas (Dennis), son, Louis Keys, Jr. (Nora), sixteen grandchildren, and thirty-three great-grandchildren. The Keys Family is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman, (903) 893-6110. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020