Iris Jean Litke was born April 19, 1929 in St. Ouens, Manitoba, Canada to John and Lena Wuerch and passed from this life on October 2, 2019 in DeSoto, TX.
She was a longtime member of the Sherman Church of the Nazarene.
Iris was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Hugo; parents, John and Lena Wuerch; brothers, Herbert Wuerch, Norman Wuerch and wife Erna; sisters, Arpa Zielke and husband William, Alma Steinke and husband Adolph; brother-in-law, Adolf Litke.
She is survived by her son, Arthur Litke and wife Sharon; daughter, Sharon Decker and husband Rick; son, Martin Litke; daughter, Carol Allison and husband Robert; grandchildren, Dawn Stevenson and husband Jeffrey, Michael Litke, Christopher Decker and wife Tiffany, Matthew Litke, Candace Curry and husband Joshua, Cory Litke, Daniel Allison and wife Marissa, Faith Litke; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Litke, Lorraine Nevins and husband Don; and sister-in-law, Lydia Wuerch.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Byrum Funeral Home Chapel, Lancaster, TX with interment in Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019