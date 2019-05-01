Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street P.O. Box 2254
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Kirscht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Ann Kirscht

Obituary Flowers

Isabel Ann Kirscht Obituary
Isabel Ann Kirscht, age 95, of McKinney, TX, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Clyde Cosper VA Nursing Center, Bonham, TX. Isabel was born on July 20, 1923 to Elmer Meyers & Alma Kitchell in Hood River, OR. She was a housewife and enjoyed taking care of her children and others.

She is survived by her children; Andrew Arthur Kirscht & Judy of Roselle, ILL, Karen Murray & Michael of McKinney, TX, Alan Scott Kirscht & Wendy of Garland, TX, her sister; Doris Lewis of Hood river, OR, four grandchildren; Jerely Kirscht & Crystal, Matthew Kirscht, Christopher Kirscht, James Kirscht & Kimmy, two great-grandchildren; Nataly Page Kirscht & Sebastian Kirscht, other extended family and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Arthur Andres Kirscht in 2018, her parents; Elmer & Alma Myers and her brother; Marvin Myers.

Family is planning a memorial service and will announce the date later.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries