Isabel Ann Kirscht, age 95, of McKinney, TX, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Clyde Cosper VA Nursing Center, Bonham, TX. Isabel was born on July 20, 1923 to Elmer Meyers & Alma Kitchell in Hood River, OR. She was a housewife and enjoyed taking care of her children and others.
She is survived by her children; Andrew Arthur Kirscht & Judy of Roselle, ILL, Karen Murray & Michael of McKinney, TX, Alan Scott Kirscht & Wendy of Garland, TX, her sister; Doris Lewis of Hood river, OR, four grandchildren; Jerely Kirscht & Crystal, Matthew Kirscht, Christopher Kirscht, James Kirscht & Kimmy, two great-grandchildren; Nataly Page Kirscht & Sebastian Kirscht, other extended family and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Arthur Andres Kirscht in 2018, her parents; Elmer & Alma Myers and her brother; Marvin Myers.
Family is planning a memorial service and will announce the date later.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
