IVA JEAN MULLICAN
Iva Jean Bates Mullican (Bo) 84, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mrs. Mullican is survived by one daughter, Donna Wages of Pottsboro TX; three granddaughters, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Josh Jackson officiating. Burial followed in Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro TX.
Memorials may be made to the Youth Group at Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
