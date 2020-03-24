Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
IVA JO WILHELM


1942 - 2020
IVA JO WILHELM Obituary
SHERMAN–Iva Jo Wilhelm, age 77 passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
She was born in Clovis, NM on June 5, 1942. She met and married the love of her life Melvin Wilhelm and had four boys. She was a military wife and traveled the world. Her passions were cooking and gardening. She was an active member of Grayson Bible Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband and both of her parents.
She is survived by her four sons, Jerry Wilhelm, Darrell Wilhelm, Dwayne Wilhelm and wife Sherry and James Wilhelm. She is also survived by her niece, Debbie and husband Kevan and daughter Tiffany Fuselier, sisters, Doris Schwartz, Kate Worsham and husband Robert, Autumn Dano and husband Larry and Bertha Childers and husband Wendel.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private graveside services will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020
