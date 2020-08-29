Iva Mae Perbetsky, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX. Iva was born August 6, 1938, to Elijah Thomas "ET" and Alvie Mae Bell in Denison. She was the youngest of four children and the only daughter.
After graduating from Denison High School in 1956, Iva married John "Jake" Perbetsky and was married until his passing in 1996. Together they had four children, Patti Jo, Janice Marie, Thomas and Tona Beth. Iva was a devoted wife and loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She loved crocheting, reading and writing poetry.
Iva is survived by her children, Janice Patel and husband Ashfaque of Fairfield, Ohio; Thomas Perbetsky (USAF Ret.) and wife Kendra of Martinez, Georgia; Tona Ogle of Talihina, Oklahoma; and Son-in-Law Larry W. Chumley of Sherman, Texas.
Grandchildren include Sue Criswell and husband Robby of Gordonville, Texas; Shahida, Nida, Shafi and Fashi Patel of Fairfield, Ohio; Rebecca, Victoria and Elizabeth Perbetsky of Martinez, Georgia; Rika Ogle of Talihina, Oklahoma; and Sophia Mendoza and husband Jose of Mount Pleasant, Texas.
Great-Grandchildren include Larry D. Chumley of Sherman, Texas; Tammy Auldridge and husband Steve of Sherman, Texas; Shara Turner and husband Justin of Sherman, Texas; Adin, Ozzy, Isla, Indica and Luna Patel, Ava Amex and Karen Manno of Fairfield, Ohio; Kennedy Fain and Sadie James of Martinez, Georgia.
Great-Great-Grandchildren include Ronny and Ryan Auldridge of Sherman, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah and Alvie Bell; her brothers, Cecil, Clifton and Roy Bell; her husband, John; daughter Patti Chumley; grandson, Jacob Thomas Earl Ogle; and great-granddaughter, Alaina Elise James.
Her final resting place will be Fort Gibson National Cemetery, OK. A private memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, September 2nd at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery Commitment Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Scottish Rite Hospital for Children of Dallas, Texas.