SHERMAN - Ivy Juanita Russell Samford, 95, died Wednesday in Sherman.
Mrs. Samford is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Abernathy of Allen and Susan Arnold of Mt. Pleasant, son, Russell Samford of Sherman, sister, Linda Russell Warren of Bonham, and brother, Nolan Russell of Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Family and friends with gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 16, 2019
