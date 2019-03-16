Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Samford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Juanita (Russell) Samford

Obituary Flowers

Ivy Juanita (Russell) Samford Obituary
SHERMAN - Ivy Juanita Russell Samford, 95, died Wednesday in Sherman.
Mrs. Samford is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Abernathy of Allen and Susan Arnold of Mt. Pleasant, son, Russell Samford of Sherman, sister, Linda Russell Warren of Bonham, and brother, Nolan Russell of Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Family and friends with gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.