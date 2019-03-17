Ivy Juanita Russell Samford, 95, went to be with her Lord March 13, 2019, one week short of her 96th birthday. Juanita was the second child of eight children from Marshall and Corine Shires Russell. She was born March 20, 1923 in Gordonville, Texas.

Juanita graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1940. She moved to Denison to begin her career and met her husband, Ocie Loran Samford. They married March 6, 1943 in Sherman. He preceded her in death July 29, 1989. She held many bookkeeping jobs during her life. Kraft, various accounting firms, military bases and retired from R. S. Goodman in 1983.

After losing her husband in 1989, she became a 26 year plus TMC Auxiliary Volunteer holding the office of Treasurer. Juanita was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ with her membership at Central Church of Christ in Denison. She enjoyed her family trips, shopping, doing puzzles, reading, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, excursions, and visits with her five sisters and nieces.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, and sons-in-law, Charlotte and Craig Abernathy of Allen, TX; Susan and Kris Arnold of Mt. Pleasant, TX; her son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Paula Samford of Sherman, TX; grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Stephanie and Josh Bowery, Cara and Colton, Zach and Sunny Arnold, Celeste Arnold, Jacob Samford and Ryan Samford; sister, Linda Russell Warren of Bonham, TX; brother, Nolan Russell of Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends with gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary