Sheriff J. Keith Gary, 84, passed away Friday March 13, at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Keith was born May 13, 1935 in Laredo, Texas. His parents were Ruth Gary Barnett and Avis Gary. At an early age, Keith and his family moved to San Antonio, TX where he attended school. He graduated from Harlandale High School and started his college career. Keith received a degree in Business Administration from Lamar University. By correspondence, he received a History degree from The University of the State of New York. He earned a masters degree in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M at Corpus Christi. Keith also attended Sam Houston State. While attending Sam Houston State University, Keith met Uva Mae Thompson who was a student there also. He decided he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, so they were married on August 18, 1956. They have two children, Brian Gary and Bebe Reib. They were married sixty-three happy years.
After marriage, he served in the US Air Force and attained the rank of Staff Sgt. Keith was honorably discharged and later became an independent insurance agent. He and Uva moved to Hardin County where Keith became involved in Republican politics. He jokingly said that at that time the party could have held its primary convention in a telephone booth, but the party began to grow under his leadership. Some time later, Keith was approached to apply for the job of U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Texas. From a field of approximately twelve men, Keith's name was chosen to be submitted to President Nixon for appointment. He was offered the job and was appointed as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Texas in 1968. That was the beginning of his career in law enforcement. Keith served four terms as U.S. Marshal under Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and George H. Bush. Between appointments, Keith served as a U.S. Probation Officer. He came to Grayson County in 1980 to open the first U.S. Probation office in Grayson County. He served in this capacity for eight years until he was again appointed U.S. Marshal. He retired from the Federal Government with twenty-five years of service. Keith then decided to run for Sheriff of Grayson County. He was elected as Sheriff in 1996 and served for twenty years. Throughout his law enforcement career, Keith became a certified fraud examiner and a licensed chemical dependency counselor. Keith received the Marshal Service Director's Special Achievement Award for outstanding efforts in the recruitment of women and minorities. In 2012, he received the Texas Peacemakers Award which was bestowed by the Sheriffs of Texas. Keith served the people of Grayson County as a man of integrity and one full of compassion for all.
Keith became a Christian at the age of thirteen and served his Lord faithfully all of his life. He and his family moved several times, so he was a member of several Baptist churches. He served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, director of youth choirs, and deacon chairman. While living in the Beaumont area, Keith led music at revivals in small churches in the area. He was fondly referred to as the "Singing Marshal". Most recently, he and Uva were members of First Baptist Sherman.
Keith was a "history buff" and enjoyed reading books about the past and the present. Keith enjoyed singing, listening to music, and picking out tunes on the piano and keyboard. Along with those interests, Keith cared for all animals, big or little. He was always feeding birds scraps of bread and doing his part to see that animals in Grayson County were not being abused.
Keith was a member of Travis Lodge 117, Sherman Rotary Club, the Lions Club and numerous civic organizations.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, grandparents, and his brother, Travis Gary. He is survived by his wife, Uva, son, Brian Gary and wife, Cheryl, daughter, Bebe Reib and husband, Scott, five grandchildren: Meredith Gary, Wyatt Gary, Michael Gary, Jake Reib, and Luke Reib. He is also survived by his step-brother, Butch Hagelgans, a niece and a nephew. He leaves behind a host of wonderful friends and associates.
Keith was a devoted husband, Dad, and Papa. One of his real pleasures was serving the people of Grayson County as their sheriff. He will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 17 in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery.
A special thanks is extended to Home Instead and the ladies that helped Keith so faithfully during his illness. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2020