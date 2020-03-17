|
SHERMAN–Sheriff J. Keith Gary, 84, passed away Friday March 13, at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Uva, son, Brian Gary and wife, Cheryl, daughter, Bebe Reib and husband, Scott, five grandchildren: Meredith Gary, Wyatt Gary, Michael Gary, Jake Reib, and Luke Reib. He is also survived by his step-brother, Butch Hagelgans, a niece and a nephew.
Because of Coronavirus concerns, the family visitation for Tuesday, March 17 has been cancelled. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. A memorial service for the public is being scheduled for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to . The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020