Jack Arthur Groves, 79, of Sherman, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Carrus Specialty Hosptial in Sherman.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Rev. Nancy Powers will officiate. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service.
He is survived by his son Jason (Summer) Groves; daughters, Lisa Groves (Dennis) Naquin, and Jill Groves; five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 15, 2019
