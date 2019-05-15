Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dannel Funeral Home
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Dannel Funeral Home
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX
Jack Arthur Groves
Jack Arthur Groves, 79, of Sherman, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Carrus Specialty Hosptial in Sherman.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Rev. Nancy Powers will officiate. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service.
He is survived by his son Jason (Summer) Groves; daughters, Lisa Groves (Dennis) Naquin, and Jill Groves; five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 15, 2019
