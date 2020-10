Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JACK's life story with friends and family

Share JACK's life story with friends and family

DENISON–Jack Barnes, 66 years, passed away October 2, 2020 in Denison, Texas. He was born December 1, 1954 to the late Bill and Faye Barnes in El Paso, Texas

Jack is survived by his wife, Kim Barnes; son, Jason Barnes; son, Brandon Barnes; granddaughters, Emily Barnes, and Melany Barnes all of Denison, Texas; sister, Vickie Barnes; brother, Gary Barnes both of Sulphur, Oklahoma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store