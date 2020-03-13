|
DALLAS–Jack Castle, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home in Dallas, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vivian Castle. Sons, Apostle Samuel Castle of Waxahachie, Texas, Hillery Castle Roberson, and Marcus Castle of Dallas, Texas.
Daughters: April Campbell and Jackie Kemp of Waxahachie, Texas.
Family night will be on Friday March 13, 2020 from 7-9 pm. at Denley Drive Missionary Baptist Church, 1519 S. Denley Drive in Dallas, Texas.
Homegoing service will be Saturday, March 14 @ 11:00 am at Eternity Community Church 12550 Independence Pkwy in Frisco, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020