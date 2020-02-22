|
|
Jack D. Bell, 86, of Denison, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman with Pastor Jason Anderson of Trinity Baptist Church in Sherman officiating. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home on Sunday, February 23.
Jack was born in Celina, Texas to William and Bess (Ferguson) Bell on July 30, 1933. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1950. He married Lola Dillard on March 4, 1966 in Gainesville, Texas. He worked for the MKT Railroad for 23 years and four years with Union Pacific railroad after the merger of the MKT and Union Pacific railroads. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Woodlawn Men's Golf Association for fifty years. Jack was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, William and Bess Bell and his brothers Bill Bruce, Bob Bell, Don Ray Bell and Jerry Bell.
Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lola Bell of Denison, son Larry Bell and Jana of Sherman, Texas; daughters Evelyn Van Antwerp and husband Steve of Richardson, Texas, Sherri Willis of Denison, Texas; Four grandchildren, Travis Thorpe and wife Brooklyne of Richardson, Texas; Whitney Hensley of Minocqua, Wisconsin; Jackie Donahue and husband Roy of Denison, Texas and Jed Hensley of Denison, Texas. He is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Travis Thorpe, Jed Hensley, Paul Dillard, Allen Osborne, Buddy Moore, Roy Donahue and Frankie Donahue.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020