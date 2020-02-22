Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
View Map

JACK D. BELL


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK D. BELL Obituary
Jack D. Bell, 86, of Denison, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman with Pastor Jason Anderson of Trinity Baptist Church in Sherman officiating. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home on Sunday, February 23.
Jack was born in Celina, Texas to William and Bess (Ferguson) Bell on July 30, 1933. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1950. He married Lola Dillard on March 4, 1966 in Gainesville, Texas. He worked for the MKT Railroad for 23 years and four years with Union Pacific railroad after the merger of the MKT and Union Pacific railroads. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Woodlawn Men's Golf Association for fifty years. Jack was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, William and Bess Bell and his brothers Bill Bruce, Bob Bell, Don Ray Bell and Jerry Bell.
Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lola Bell of Denison, son Larry Bell and Jana of Sherman, Texas; daughters Evelyn Van Antwerp and husband Steve of Richardson, Texas, Sherri Willis of Denison, Texas; Four grandchildren, Travis Thorpe and wife Brooklyne of Richardson, Texas; Whitney Hensley of Minocqua, Wisconsin; Jackie Donahue and husband Roy of Denison, Texas and Jed Hensley of Denison, Texas. He is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Travis Thorpe, Jed Hensley, Paul Dillard, Allen Osborne, Buddy Moore, Roy Donahue and Frankie Donahue.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -