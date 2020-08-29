1/1
JACK ELLIS KING
1928 - 2020
Jack Ellis King, age 92, entered into eternal life Friday, August 28, 2020 at Carrollton Regional Medical Center in Carrollton, Texas.
Mr. King was born June 24, 1928 in Ohio. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Navy. Jack worked for Frigiking in drafting and illustration for many years. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. King leaves behind his family, grandsons, Keith, Charlie, sister, Madelyn, and dear friend, Robert Pellman and wife, Rosie. He was preceded in death by his daughter, parents, and two brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro, Texas. There is no set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fishrfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Georgetown Cemetery
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
