1/
JACK ELLIS KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Ellis King, age 92, passed away, August 28, 2020 at Carrollton Regional Medical Center in Carrollton, Texas.
Mr. King is survived by his family, grandsons, Keith, Charlie, sister, Madelyn, and dear friend, Robert Pellman and wife, Rosie.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro, Texas. There is no set time for family visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Georgetown Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved