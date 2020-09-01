Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack Ellis King, age 92, passed away, August 28, 2020 at Carrollton Regional Medical Center in Carrollton, Texas.

Mr. King is survived by his family, grandsons, Keith, Charlie, sister, Madelyn, and dear friend, Robert Pellman and wife, Rosie.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro, Texas. There is no set time for family visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store