Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Jack Digby Howard, age 91, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Howard is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nancy Hart Howard; daughter Cathy Lynn Fendler of Larkspur, California; son David Wayne Howard of Denison, Texas and son John Mark Howard of Denison, Texas.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020
