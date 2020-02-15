|
|
Jack Digby Howard was born on September 12, 1928 on a cotton farm in Ennis, Texas. He is the son of Tom Howard and Fay Fallen Howard. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nancy Hart Howard; daughter Cathy Lynn Fendler and son-in-law Dr. Fred J. Fendler of Larkspur, California; son David Wayne Howard of Denison, Texas and son John Mark Howard of Denison, Texas.
Jack graduated from Crozier Tech High School, Dallas, Texas, in 1945 and from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Business Administration. He began his career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Dallas in 1945 as a frameman. He held many positions with Southwestern Bell, eventually becoming Division Traffic Superintendent in Lubbock, Texas, in 1966. He then became Division Manager of Operator Services in Dallas in 1968 and AT&T Area Manager of Operator Services in 1984 until his retirement in 1987.
Jack was a past president of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Lone Star Chapter. After moving to Denison, he became an active member of the Parkside Baptist Church and an officer on the leadership committee of the Senior Adult Parkside Pacesetters.
He enjoyed travelling in the U.S. and abroad, and was a lifelong fisherman, particularly on his beloved Lake Texoma.
Graveside service for Mr. Howard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020