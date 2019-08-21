|
|
Jackie Lee Bumpus was born November 5, 1942 in Italy, Texas to Walter Wyatt Bumpus and Edith Lou Word Bumpus. He married Roberta Emilie Henninger on August 19, 1969 in Hillsboro, Texas. He passed away at his home on August 18, 2019 at the age of 76.
Jack was a graduate of Italy High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from North Texas State University in Denton. He began his lifelong service in education teaching science and coaching in Itasca and Hillsboro. Later he was a drivers education instructor for Region 10 Education Service Center in Richardson covering the following counties: Collin, Dallas, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, and Rockwall. His final two years of education were spent teaching science at H. Grady Spruce High School in Dallas. He received the James M. Standifer Teacher of the Year Award in 1989 by TDTSEA.
Jack had a passion for buying, selling, and trading cars. He also loved to garden. Jack never met a stranger and could talk and share stories with almost anyone. He attended Luella First Baptist Church. Jack was a board member for the Southeast Grayson Senior Center. Jack was greatly loved and will be missed.
Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roberta Bumpus of Tom Bean; son, J'Lee Bumpus (Jessica) of McKinney; grandchildren, K'Lee, Ellie, and Joshua; brothers, Donald Ray Bumpus (Peggy) of Waxahachie, Tony Major Bumpus of Beggs, Oklahoma, and Larry George Bumpus of Milford; 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Luella First Baptist Church. Pastor Bobby Hawkins will officiate and Al Ellis will provide the music. Pallbearers will be Brian Bumpus, Larry George Bumpus, Jr., David Henninger, Steven Henninger, Jonathan Macon, and Andy Genzel. Interment will follow at White Mound Cemetery, Sherman, Texas. A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright, Texas.
The family would like to thank all of his caregivers at Medical City Dallas and those with
Home Hospice of Grayson County.
Memorials may be made to the Lucile Teague Library, P. O. Box 659, Tom Bean, TX
75489 or to the White Mound Cemetery Association, 1753 FM 902, Sherman, TX 75090.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas.
An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019