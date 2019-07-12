Funeral services for Jack Neal Spalding will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at Waldo Funeral Home. Ken Mullins will officiate. Burial will follow at Sadler Cemetery with Don Wood, Trey Freels, John Bitros, Daniel Wood, Chandler Spalding, and Trevor Spalding serving as pallbearers. Mr. Spalding, 97, passed away Wednesday, July 10 at Texas Health Medical Center in Fort Worth.

One of seven children, Jack was born in March 1922 near Sadler, to the late Tom and Jessie (Hackleman) Spalding. He graduated from Sadler schools and Draughn's Business College. After serving in the US Air Force during World War II, Mr. Spalding worked for Burroughs Adding Machine Company and Banker Systems and Services. He was married for 58 years to Ethylyn (Abel) Spalding until her death in March 2008.

Mr. Spalding will be remembered as a lifelong American patriot and is survived by one sister, Tommie Sue Spalding of Sherman; four nephews; two nieces; and companion, Carmen Hernandez of Fort Worth. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and five siblings.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Published in The Herald Democrat on July 12, 2019