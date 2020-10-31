1/1
JACK PALMER GOTT
1940 - 2020
Jackson ""Jack"" Palmer Gott, 80 entered into eternal life Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Gott was born June 13, 1940 to Joseph Palmer and June Elizabeth (Tate) Gott in Springfield, Missouri. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. Jack married the love of his life, Janet Crump, January 1, 1977 in Denison, Texas. He was a brave, resourceful, and courageous man, who served the City of Sherman, in the fire service, for over 38 years, with the last 12 as Fire Chief. He left a legacy of integrity and respect. He took great pride in the professionalism of the department he led.
The great joys of his life were his family, dear friends, and attending worship service as a family unit. His faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior shown brightly in the way he led his life. He loved to travel with his favorite companion, his wife Janet, and he could not wait for the next destination or adventure. In the last 20 years, they visited 6 of the 7 continents and he was still looking forward to more. Jack had a huge heart and touched the lives of many people with his generosity, and his unending zest for life. He loved and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately called him ""Mampy"" and ""Grandpa."" Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts and our blessed memories.
Jack leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 43 years, Janet Gott, children, Vicki Holley, Lori Hodge and husband Jerry, Jackie Gott and wife, Mary, Tamira Dodson and husband, Wayne, grandchildren, Jessica Miles and husband, Austin, Jordan Honeycutt, and husband, Zach, Hailey Carlisle, and husband, Clark, Heather Carlisle, and husband, Alex, Caleb Hodge, Tim Gott, Jeff Gott, Daniel Rushing, Krystal Dodson, Samantha Dodson, great grandchildren; Grayson and Hannah Honeycutt, Emma and Abby Miles, Case and Sophie Carlisle, sister Elizabeth Reeves, and husband, Terry, brothers Stephen Gott and wife, Angela, David Gott, many nieces and nephews, extended family members, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Patty Sue, three brothers, Joe Bill, Rex, and John and a beloved son-in-law Bruce Holley.
Funeral services for Mr. Gott will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Park Avenue Church of Christ with Jerry Hodge and Todd Catteau officiating and Basil McClure leading the Praise Worship. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family and friends will gather to visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Yellowstone Bible Camp in care of Bill Goben, 7766 Teepee Trail, Billings, Montana 59107. Each year he looked forward to attending this camp with Janet and a group of brothers and sisters in Christ, for a special time of spiritual renewing!
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
NOV
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Park Avenue Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
