SHERMAN–Jack Pierce was a "people person". He remembered names, events, scores, teams, families. During his many years involved in The Woods Street Church of Christ, in sports, in education work, and with his large, extended family, he leaves behind a host of people with their own special memories of time spent with him, the boom of his big laugh, and his joy at being with them.
Born at home in 1936 to Frank and Faye Pierce, he was the third child following Frank, Jr., and June. He attended Sherman Schools, beginning at Crockett Elementary and graduating Sherman High School in 1954. He was an outstanding athlete with basketball and baseball as his primary sports.
Jack was co-captain of the 1954 basketball team competing in the state tournament and he achieved a spot on the all-state North squad. After entering North Texas State College in the fall of 1954, Jack lettered as a freshman and continued his basketball career there while lettering for all 4 years and graduating with a B.S. in Education. He also left an unbroken free-throw record of shots in a single game. As a graduate student at the University, he earned his Masters' Degrees in Administration and Secondary Education.
Jack Pierce began his career in Education at Agua Dulce I.S.D. as a coach and teacher. In 1960 he moved back to his hometown of Sherman and spent the next 36 years in teaching, coaching, and administration with the Sherman Independent School District. During his years at Piner, Dillingham, and Sherman High School, Jack touched the lives of literally hundreds of students. In later years, he watched as second and even third generations enrolled.
Jack had a second career as a stained glass craftsman. His many projects include local churches, Willowood Chapel, and a church at a Hondurus orphanage.
Jack Pierce married Pat Skaggs in 1958 and they had 3 children: Jill Pierce Klendshoj (David) of Frisco, Julie Pierce McIntyre (Mike) of Allen, and Lee Pierce (Bev) of Euless. They have 4 grandchildren: Makalee Klendshoj Bethard (Justin) of McKinney; Cory McIntyre; Katie McIntyre Brinlee (Jonathan) of Sherman; and Zachary Pierce of Euless; and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Jackson Brinlee. Except for his daughter, Julie, these survive him. He also is survived by his niece and nephew, Caroline Corbin Hughes and Tod Corbin.
Jack was predeceased by his daughter, Julie Pierce McIntyre, and by his parents, his brother, Frank, Jr., and his sister, June Pierce Corbin Collinsworth.
Pallbearers for his service will be Jack Skaggs, Scott Keller, Ricardo Gutierrez, Keith McLaughlin, Tod Corbin, and David Howdeshell.
Services for Jack Pierce will be held at the Woods Street Church of Christ under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home with a family time from 1-2 P.M. Thursday. The service will begin at 2 P.M. with burial to follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
