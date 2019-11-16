|
|
Funeral services for Jack Robert Dye will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 16, at Hagerman Baptist Church in Sherman. Dr. Bill Dye will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
A private committal service will precede the funeral at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro with Bentley Dye, Josh Jones, Mike Pike, Nate Pike, Joe Smith, and Robert Sylvester serving as pallbearers.
Robert, or Bob as he was more affectionately known, passed from this life into the arms of his heavenly father on Wednesday, November 13, at his home.
Bob was born in Denison, TX, on November 29, 1956, to Dr. Jack Dye and Sarah Blankenship Dye. Bob was the eldest of three sons. He graduated from Denison High School in 1975, where he was a standout Yellowjacket football and tennis player. He went on to play tennis for Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, graduating with honors in 1978.
Bob became a CPA in 1981 and established a successful private practice, which he operated until his death.
In December of 1978, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Robbins. In 1980, they began their family when they welcomed the first of their two daughters, Jennifer, followed by Lindsey three years later.
Bob was known as one of the kindest, most intelligent, and generous people, and he made friends everywhere he went. It was impossible to walk into a restaurant or business without his being approached by someone who would pat him on the back and want to tell a story about a time they shared together. He was a good friend to all who knew him, and he prided himself on that. He loved a good adventure, and one of his greatest involved helping John Farley negotiate the return of the
Quedlinburg treasures to Germany after they were stolen in WWII. A man of many interests, Bob enjoyed sailing boats (he and his brother, Bill, would compete annually for last place in the Lakefest Regatta), playing golf, traveling, and in his younger days, running marathons. Bob excelled in just about
everything he ever did (except boat racing and manual labor). Bob possessed a strong faith in God, and he will be remembered by those who knew him as someone who always wanted to help those in need.
Bob's pride and joy were his two daughters, Jennifer and Lindsey, whom he never missed an opportunity to brag about. They grew up knowing their dad loved them more than anything and that he was so proud to call them his daughters.
Bob is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer of McKinney, and Lindsey of Sherman; and his ex-wife and mother of his daughters, Joyce Dye Northcutt, also of Sherman; two brothers, Ben (Leigh) Dye of Denison, and Dr. Bill (Amy) Dye of Monroe, LA; Aunt Kathy Dophied of Pottsboro; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Hope On Houston, 901 E. Houston, Sherman, TX 75090.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019