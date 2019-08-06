|
|
Funeral services for Jack Rollins will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 6 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Randall Coolman of the Loving Baptist Church will officiate. Mr. Rollins, 93, passed away Saturday, August 3 at Texoma Healthcare in Sherman.
Jack was born October 2, 1925 to Jesse Neal Rollins and Bertie Velma (Martin) Rollins in Collin County, Texas. He joined the Marine Corp in 1943 and was a veteran of WW II. He married Dottie Sue Walden on February 15, 1947. Their life together was spent in Sherman until she passed away in December 2015. Mr. Rollins retired from Burlington Industries in 1987. He was a longtime member of Loving Baptist Church. During his later years he enjoyed the activities at the Sherman Snap Center where he enjoyed dancing and went to all the Senior dances. He lived the last two years in Wesley Village in Denison where he was happy, enjoying socializing and playing bingo and dominos.
Mr. Rollins is survived by two daughters, Melinda Clay and Terri Poet, both of Sherman; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Floyd Rollins of Shepard, TX; and one sister, Myrtle McAnally of McKinney TX. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers J.C. Rollins and Lloyd Rollins; sisters Edna Lucille Bagett, Mildred Harnest, Jo Ann Honeycutt, and Juanita Marr.
We will think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched, and he will never be lost. His wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019