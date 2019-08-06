Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Rollins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Rollins


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Rollins Obituary
Funeral services for Jack Rollins will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 6 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Randall Coolman of the Loving Baptist Church will officiate. Mr. Rollins, 93, passed away Saturday, August 3 at Texoma Healthcare in Sherman.
Jack was born October 2, 1925 to Jesse Neal Rollins and Bertie Velma (Martin) Rollins in Collin County, Texas. He joined the Marine Corp in 1943 and was a veteran of WW II. He married Dottie Sue Walden on February 15, 1947. Their life together was spent in Sherman until she passed away in December 2015. Mr. Rollins retired from Burlington Industries in 1987. He was a longtime member of Loving Baptist Church. During his later years he enjoyed the activities at the Sherman Snap Center where he enjoyed dancing and went to all the Senior dances. He lived the last two years in Wesley Village in Denison where he was happy, enjoying socializing and playing bingo and dominos.
Mr. Rollins is survived by two daughters, Melinda Clay and Terri Poet, both of Sherman; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Floyd Rollins of Shepard, TX; and one sister, Myrtle McAnally of McKinney TX. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers J.C. Rollins and Lloyd Rollins; sisters Edna Lucille Bagett, Mildred Harnest, Jo Ann Honeycutt, and Juanita Marr.
We will think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched, and he will never be lost. His wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now