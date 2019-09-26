Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel
Whitewright, TX
Jack Thomas Hicks


1930 - 2019
Jack Thomas Hicks Obituary
Jack Thomas Hicks was born January 27, 1930 near Whitewright in Fannin County, Texas to Frank M. Hicks and Lela Burden Hicks. He married Margaret Ann Cook on June 2, 1956 in Durant, Oklahoma. He passed away on September 23, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman at the age of 89 years.
Jack was a long time accountant and life long member of the Baptist faith. He proudly served his nation in the Korean War in the U.S. Army.
Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann Hicks of Sherman; daughters, Sharon Hicks (David Gross) of Van Alstyne, and Carmen Thomas (Paul) of Gunter; 7 grandchildren, Jessica, Holly, Jarred, Samantha, Jessie, Caleb, and Jackson; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue Faulkner; brother, Orville Head; and sister, Doris Gibson.
Funeral Services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright, Texas. Brother Dennis Stewart will officiate. Pallbearers will be David Gross, Paul Thomas, Jackson Thomas, Ryan Alger, Zachary Alger, Jarred Whicker and Jacob Whicker. Interment will follow at
Oak Hill Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019
