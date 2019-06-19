|
Jack Treat, 84, of Durant Okla, died June 13, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at First Baptist Church in Durant, Okla. A family visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Dorene Treat of Durant; daughter, Diana Tennison of Oklahoma City; sons, Curtis W. Treat of Jefferson City, Missouri, Kenny Treat of Durant, and Carl Treat of Stillwater; and sister, Betty Chandler of Mustang, Okla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's name to the Gideons International. Please visit the online registry at www.gideons.org.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 19, 2019
