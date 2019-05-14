Jackie Barrett Holt was born on May 7, 1927 in Whitesboro, Texas, to Verna Fielder and Ben Fielder. She passed away on May 12, 2019. She married J.D. Barrett on September 25, 1945. They were married until his death in 1975. Several years later, an elementary school boyfriend, John Holt, heard she was a widow. He had never married. He called her and asked her out on a date. They dated a few months and married soon after that. John was a wonderful second dad to their daughters and a wonderful grandpa/Pepaw to the grandchildren and great grandchildren for 35 years. Jackie moved from the town of Gunter, Texas, where she and J.D. raised their girls, to Gainesville, Texas to join her new husband.

Jackie was indeed the ultimate definition of a housekeeper/cook/mother and wife. She sewed most of her clothes and those of her three daughters. They had a large garden and she canned everything she could. She was a 4-H leader for many years and guided her girls to discover their talents. She put up honey, milk from the one cow they had, sold the sausage J.D. made from butchering hogs, kept a spotless house and still found time to go to Red's Cafe every weekday morning to join her coffee buddies for coffee. She would never let her girls go. Guess she needed time away.

Jackie is survived by her three daughters, Beverly (Rick) Green, Barbara (Bob) Boland, Becky (Vernon) Krueger, all of Sherman; grandchildren, Courtney Fadal of Sequin, TX, Neil Sladecek of Sherman, TX, Branda McEwen of Ponder, TX, Shawn Davis of Nocona, TX, Jessica Caufield of McKinney, TX, Landon Krueger of Dallas, TX; great-grandchildren, Ryan Sladecek, Hadley Krueger, Kaden McEwen, Madeline McEwen, Gabby McEwen, John McEwen, Henley Davis, Sam Davis, Morgan Caufield, Makinley Caufield, Maddox Smith, as well as her sister, Jenell Adams of Whitesboro.

The family would like to thank Guardian Hospice for their dedication to their mom's care. They have looked after, tended to, comforted her and advised them in her last days. A special thank you to Keesha, Tricia, Sharon and Jim for all they have done for her. A special thank you to Traditions Assisted Living for being so compassionate and helpful in her last days.

Funeral services for Jackie will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Don Westbrook. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. There will be a time of visitation for friends and family held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

