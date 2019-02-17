Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
Jackie Bert Allen Obituary
Jackie Bert Allen of McKinney, Texas passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on April 21, 1932 to Virgil and Viola (Measles) Allen in Denison, Texas. He married Ryuko Tagawa on July 1, 1971 in Sasebo, Japan.
Jackie was a veteran of the Vietnam War and proudly served his country in the United States Navy, retiring after 28 years of service as Senior Chief Petty Officer. He returned to Denison, Texas where he was born and raised.
Jackie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to fish, watch his favorite baseball team the Texas Rangers, and most of all spending time with his family.
Jackie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ryuko Allen of Denison; daughter, Ginger O'Reilly and husband, Elvis of McKinney;granddaugh ter Takara O'Reilly; brother Lonnie Allen of Texarkana, Texas; Ryuko's children, Linda Banares and husband, Jordan Banares, Ricky Maniego and wife, Joan Maniego, Cristina Abagon and husband, Bong Abagon, and James Maniego. In addition to his immediate family, num erous relatives and friends will surely miss his kind heart and beautiful spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joy Kay; brothers, Billy Allen, Bobby Allen and Stanley Allen.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Turrentine Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Express way North, Allen, Texas 75013. A burial will be held at the DFW National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019
