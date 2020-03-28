|
|
SHERMAN–Jackie Copeland passed away at his home on March 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Lena Faye Copeland, sister Alice "Kathy" Wixom and brother Cecil Copeland.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Deborah of the home, son & daughter-in-law Steven and Mary Copeland of Okemah, OK, daughter Stephanie Hudson of the home, 5 grand-daughters, 2 brothers, Jerry Copeland of Henrietta, OK, Donald Copeland of Okmulgee, OK and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020