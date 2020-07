Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackie Ewing Crawford died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Mr. Crawford is survived by his family, mother, Flora Crawford of Denison, TX; sisters, Darlene Tharp of Denison, TX; Sherrie Crawford of Denison, TX; brother, Bobbie Crawford of Denison, TX; and extended family.

Mr. Crawford will lie in state from Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

