|
|
|
VAN ALSTYNE–Jackie Dewayne Skinner was born in Dallas, TX, on August 28, 1961.
He is survived by his wife Julie Skinner, sons Jackie Skinner Jr (Jay) and wife Michelle, Jeff Smith and wife Kylie and Cody Skinner. 9 Grandchildren. Brother Bobby Kennimer and wife Lavanda, Brother Eugene Skinner and wife Jayne and sister Rhonda Kennimer, Brother Steve Skinner and wife Kim and many nieces and nephews. Grace and CoCo.
If you feel led to make a donation you may do so in Jackie's name to the Kings Trail Cowboy Church Motorcycle Ministry or any other that is close to your heart.
Funeral services for Jackie, will be held at 10:30AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Kings Trail Cowboy Church, located at 498 Bethel Cannon Road, Whitewright, TX, 75491 with Pastor Jason Norton, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020