Jackie Ray Arnwine, 75 of Whitewright, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Plano. A memorial graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Burns Cemetery, near Trenton.
Mr. Arnwine was born in Trenton, Texas on May 14, 1943. He was the son of Bennie Arnwine and Margaret Anderson Arnwine. He was a retired funeral director.
Survivors include his daughters, Amanda Skinner and husband Mark and Jennifer Brown and husband Brian; sons, Jeffrey Arnwine and wife Stacey, Marty Arnwine and Kevin Arnwine; sister, Pat Rowell and husband Larry; numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home, Greenville.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
