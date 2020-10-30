Jackson "Jack" Palmer Gott, 80, passed away Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Jack is survived by his family, wife of 43 years, Janet Gott, children, Vicki Holley, Lori Hodge Jackie Gott, Tamira Dodson, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Reeves, brothers Stephen Gott, David Gott, many nieces and nephews, extended family members, and countless friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Gott will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Park Avenue Church of Christ with Jerry Hodge and Todd Cateau officiating and Basil McClure leading the Praise Worship. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family and friends will gather to visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Yellowstone Bible Camp in care of Bill Goben, 7766 Teepee Trail, Billings, Montana 59107.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store