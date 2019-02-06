Jacob Rector Butler, Jr., 99, of Windom, a loving and devoted Christian husband, father, and grandfather,passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019.

He served his country four years during World War II in campaigns in North Africa, Sicily, and Italy. He returned home in October of 1945, and married Era Wall in March 1946, and spent his life in agricultural pursuits, mostly cattle. His main purpose in life was following God's word, with emphasis on raising Christian children.

Bright Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Thursday, February 7, at College Church of Christ with Nolan Butler and Dwight Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Butler, the son of Jacob and Clara (Wrinkles) Butler, was born November 18, 1919, at the home place in Windom. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-six years, Era, his parents, thirteen siblings, and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include sons Dwight Butler and wife Gaye of Blossom and Nolan Butler and wife Victoria of Honey Grove; daughters Yvonne Butler of Windom, Pamela Butler Mitchell and husband Lindell of Livingston, and Jayn Butler Hawk and husband James of Fate. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Casket bearers will be: Jordan Hawk, Jonas Butler, Cord Butler, Jacob Mitchell, Eric Butler, and Evan Butler.

To leave a message for the family please go to www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary