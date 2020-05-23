|
|
Jacque suddenly and unexpectedly died March 25, 2020, surrounded by her husband and daughters.
Jacque was born on December 28, 1962 in Dallas, TX. She and her family moved to Sherman in 1978 from Quinlan, TX due to her father's transfer to Texas Instruments Sherman facility. She attended and graduated from Sherman High School in 1981 with high honors and many friends.
Jacque married Brian Chapin in November 1986 and proceeded to build a family of 3 borne children with 1 special fair-haired child that joined the family at age 8. She graduated from Grayson County College in 1995 with an Associate of Science in Nursing, all the while working full time at Texas Instruments. Over her career she worked most notably for Texoma Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital Plano, Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, a couple travel assignments and several stints at Wilson N.Jones Hospital, where she was employed at the time of her death.
Jacque is preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Kathryn Jones.
Jacque is survived by her husband, Brian Chapin, her children, Sarah Grady and her husband Geddy, Brianna Chapin Evans and her wife Denise Evans, Delaney Chapin, and Whytney Mask, granddaughter Claire Grady, siblings Andrea Billingsley and husband Tom, Steven Williams, Linda Gauldin, Randy Jones and wife Kathy, Jennifer Williams and husband Chris and numerous nieces and nephews and many strays that were picked up along the way. Jacque had a huge extended family and many friends that were more like family. Jacque never met someone she did not welcome to her home with open arms and treated as one of her own. Jacque was a blessing to her family and community and will be greatly and dearly missed.
Memorial service will be held at the Hilton Garden Event Center in Denison on May 30 at 3:00p.m. Funeral service will be held at Piney Cemetery in Arkansas the following day.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2020