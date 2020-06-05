BONHAM–Graveside services for Jacqueline Davis, age 76, of Savoy, TX will be held at 10:00am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hebron Cemetery north of Savoy. Minister Duane Peters of Inspiration Point Cowboy Church of Tom Bean will officiate. Mrs. Davis entered her eternal home with our heavenly father on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 while at Texoma Medical Center Denison, TX.
Jacqueline (Osborne) Davis was born in Harlingen, TX on July 18, 1943 to Robert Ashley and Genevieve (Elam) Osborne. She graduated from Grand Prairie High School in 1962. She married Oscar Dwain Davis on June 1, 1963 in Grand Prairie, TX; he preceded her in death on March 3, 1993. Jacqueline was a rural mail carrier and retired from the United States Postal Service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Jacqueline was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. Jacqueline enjoyed quilting, gardening, bird watching and visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by son, Mitchell Davis and wife Kelly of Oklahoma City, OK; daughters, Pam Davis and significant other David Lee Price of Savoy, TX and Sheila Marie Davis of Savoy, TX; grandchildren, Melissa Davis, Emily Morrow and husband Austin, Preston Davis and Dillon Davis; great grandchildren, Gavin Elton, Bryan Elton, Rayleigh Aguilar, Wesley Everheart, Katelynn Everheart, and Vivian Morrow; sisters, Nan Hoover of Ector, TX and Wanda Tisdale of Mexia, TX.
Also preceding her in death are her parents and infant son, Richard Davis and two sisters Lou Worley and Bobbie Osborne.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit www.coopersorrells.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.