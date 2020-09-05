Jacquelyn (Jackie) Fae Gardner
1935-2020
God called Jackie home on August 28, 2020; she was 84.
Born November 26, 1935 in Liberia, Missouri to Redus and Ruby Morrow. As a young child her family moved to Kansas where Jackie graduated from Pretty Prairie High in 1954.
Jackie married Jim Gardner in 1976. They traveled all over before finally settling down in Richardson, Texas.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her brother Darrell.
Jackie is survived by her children, Will Wilson, his Wife Nancy, and their sons Justin and Brian; Peggy Gottschalk and her children Whitney and Tyler; Daniel Wilson, his Wife Tami, and their children Heather, Christie, Daniel (D.J.) and Alyssa; and Cindy Wooton, her husband Tom, and their daughters Amber, Crystal, and Holly.
Numerous nieces and nephews, 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great- grandchildren. Devoted and loyal she loved fiercely and her influence in our lives will last always.
A memorial Service will be held for Jackie Friday, September 11, 2020 at North Park Baptist Church at 6pm.
