Jake Henry Fitch, age 89, of San Antonio, former longtime resident of Corpus Christi, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Enclave Skilled Nursing Center in San Antonio.
Funeral services will be 3 p,m. Wednesday, April, 3, at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham, with Bro. Gene Owen officiating. Interment will follow at Carson Cemetery in Ector, Tx with full military honors rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 2 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Bonham.
He is survived by his son Michael A. Rushing; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019
