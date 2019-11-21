Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mihalakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Allen Mihalakis II


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Allen Mihalakis II Obituary
Mr. James Allen Mihalakis II passed away November 14, 2019 in Sherman.
Memorial Services will be held Sunday the 24th at 1 p.m.
James is survived by his parents, Gloria Parks of Denison and Allen Mihalakis of Sherman; step-father, Keith Parks of Denison, girlfriend, Christina Cannel; children, Chase Mihalakis of Denison,TX, Paige Mihalakis and Baylee Mihalakis of Grandbury; grandchildren, Irie and E Mihalakis of Pottsboro, Lena of California; and his dogs, Mojo and Triton. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -