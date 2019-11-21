|
Mr. James Allen Mihalakis II passed away November 14, 2019 in Sherman.
Memorial Services will be held Sunday the 24th at 1 p.m.
James is survived by his parents, Gloria Parks of Denison and Allen Mihalakis of Sherman; step-father, Keith Parks of Denison, girlfriend, Christina Cannel; children, Chase Mihalakis of Denison,TX, Paige Mihalakis and Baylee Mihalakis of Grandbury; grandchildren, Irie and E Mihalakis of Pottsboro, Lena of California; and his dogs, Mojo and Triton. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019