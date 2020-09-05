On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, James Andrew Manning, age 85 passed away. James Manning was born October 7, 1934 to Walter and Virginia Crawford Manning in Sandusky, Ohio (both deceased). He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleonor Manning; son Larry Manning and wife Rita Manning of Kemp, Oklahoma; son John Manning and wife Teresa Manning of Denison, Texas; daughter Blanda Butler and husband Jimmy Butler of Paige, Texas; son Norman Manning and wife Jackie Manning of Denison, Texas; and son Wayne Manning and wife Becky Manning of Denison, Texas. He is survived by one sister Mary Blatnik of Sandusky, Ohio; and preceded in death by his brother Walter Manning and sister Sandra Sams. He is also survived by 13 grand children, 6 great grand children, and 2 great great grand children.
At the age of 17, James enlisted in the Air Force planning to serve 4 years. After serving those 4 years he retired; but after just a few months of civilian life he re-enlisted to serve over 20 years as a fire arms instructor and metal fabricator. His military service included overseas deployments to French Moroco and Korea. Once retired he worked many years as a metal fabricator which allowed him time for a daily trip to the Red River to come home with "Catch of the day." In addition to fishing he loved hunting. He passed his love of fishing and hunting to all of his five children.
James and Eleonor have been members of St. Patricks Catholic Church since their retirement in 1974. During this time he assisted the church as a lector and a choir member. James and Eleonor enjoyed delivering meals on wheels for many years throughout Denison.
A rosary will be said at St. Patrick's Church on Monday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. There will be a mass for him at St. Patrick's Church on Tuesday, September 8th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family request you make donations to your favorite charitable organization.
Bratcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com
for the Manning family.